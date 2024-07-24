Surprise Blast Of Rock, Water, And Steam In Yellowstone Sends Dozens Running For Safety

In this image released by the USGS agency, a hydrothermal event is seen in Biscuit Basin in Yellowstone National Park in 2009. Yellowstone officials say a similar explosion on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, sent tourists running for cover and destroyed a boardwalk. They say such events are relatively common. (USGS via AP)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A surprise eruption in Yellowstone National Park has shot steam, water and dark-colored rock and dirt an estimated 100 feet into the sky and sent people running for safety.

The hydrothermal explosion happened Tuesday morning in Biscuit Basin, a group of hot springs a couple miles north of Old Faithful Geyser.

Video posted online shows a couple dozen people watching from a boardwalk as the eruption sprayed and grew in front of them.

They ran to get clear as water and debris began to fall.

The eruption damaged the boardwalk but no injuries have been reported.

The basin is closed for visitor safety.