KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Surgeon General Calls On Congress To Require Social Media Warning Labels, Like Those On Cigarettes

June 17, 2024 4:43AM PDT
Share
Surgeon General Calls On Congress To Require Social Media Warning Labels, Like Those On Cigarettes
United States Surgeon General Dr. Vivek H. Murthy arrives to throw out the first pitch before a baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros, Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

(Associated Press) – The U.S. surgeon general has called on Congress to require warning labels on social media platforms similar to those now mandatory on cigarette boxes.

In a Monday opinion piece for The New York Times, Dr. Vivek Murthy said that social media is a contributing factor in the mental health crisis among young people.

Murthy said that the use of just a warning label wouldn’t make social media safe for young people, but would be a part of the steps needed.

More about:
Label
Surgeon General
Warning

Popular Posts

1

Mortgage Rates Ease For Second Straight Week
2

Consequences For Parade-Wreckers Makes Rose Parade Stink
3

US Consumer Sentiment Falls For Third Month
4

Appeals Court Halts Former President Trump's Georgia Election Case While Appeal On Willis Disqualification Pending
5

US Job Openings Fall To 8.1 Million, Lowest Since 2021, But Remain At Historically High Levels