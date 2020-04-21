Surfers Cited For Jumping Fence
OTTER ROCK, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say two surfers in Oregon were cited after climbing a chain-link fence to get to a beach that remains closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says the men were seen Monday afternoon heading to the beach with surfboards in Otter Rock.
The sheriff’s office says a deputy saw them climbing back over the fence a couple hours later.
The deputy cited 20-year-old Max Gause and 19-year-old Konnor Owens both of Cottage Grove, Oregon, for criminal trespassing.
The sheriff’s office says the men confirmed that a local resident told them the park was closed and that they would be trespassing if they did it.