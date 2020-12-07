Surfer bitten by shark in the Seaside Cove area
Sunday afternoon a surfer was bitten by a shark in the Seaside cove area.
Rescue and medic crews showed up to the man who was bitten being carried to the parking lot by other surfers.
The surfer had non life threatening injuries to his lower leg.
An off duty lifeguard was able to apply a tourniquet to the injured leg and slow the bleeding.
The surfer was transported to the hospital for evaluation.
See Below: A picture of the surfer’s board with a bite mark in it.