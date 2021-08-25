The U.S. Supreme Court told the Biden Administration they must comply with a lower court’s ruling to reinstate the “Remain in Mexico” policy, that requires asylum-seekers to wait outside the United States for their cases to be decided. Will forcing illegals to stay in Mexico to await their immigration hearings make a big difference to our border crisis? Lars asks GianCarlo Canaparo who is a Legal Fellow at The Heritage Foundation.
The post Supreme Court Stops Biden’s Border Agenda appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.