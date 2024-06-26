KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Supreme Court Sides With Biden Administration In A Social Media Dispute

June 26, 2024 7:09AM PDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has sided with the Biden administration in a dispute with Republican-led states over how far the federal government can go to combat controversial social media posts on topics including COVID-19 and election security.

The justices on Wednesday threw out lower-court rulings that favored Louisiana, Missouri and other parties in their claims that officials in the Democratic administration leaned on the social media platforms to unconstitutionally squelch conservative points of view.

The case is among several before the court this term at the intersection of government and social media.

