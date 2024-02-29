Supreme Court Sets April Arguments Over Whether Former President Trump Can Be Prosecuted For Election Interference

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has agreed to decide whether former President Donald Trump can be prosecuted on charges he interfered with the 2020 election.

The court will hear arguments in April, with a decision likely no later than the end of June.

The justices’ order Wednesday maintains a hold on preparations for a trial focused on Trump’s efforts to overturn his election loss.

The timetable is much faster than usual, but assuming the justices deny Trump’s immunity bid, it’s not clear whether a trial can be scheduled and concluded prior to the November election.

Early voting in some states will begin in September.

Trump’s lawyers have sought to put off a trial until after the election.