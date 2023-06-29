KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Supreme Court Rules That Colleges Must Stop Considering The Race Of Applicants For Admission

June 29, 2023 7:21AM PDT
Share
Supreme Court Rules That Colleges Must Stop Considering The Race Of Applicants For Admission
Photo: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that colleges and universities must stop considering race in admissions, forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.

In a 6-3 decision, the court struck down admissions plans at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, the nation’s oldest private and public colleges, respectively.

Popular Posts

1

Justice Department Accuses Minneapolis Police Of Rights Violations After George Floyd's Killing
2

Fed's Powell: More Rate Hikes Are Likely
3

Guardsman Indicted On Charges Of Disclosing Classified National Defense Information
4

Retail Sales Rose 0.3% In May
5

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty Against Man Accused Of Killing 4 University Of Idaho Students