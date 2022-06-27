      Weather Alert

Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Praying Washington Coach

Jun 27, 2022 @ 7:50am
The Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new term, in Washington, Oct. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

The U.S. Supreme Court rules in favor of a Christian public high school football coach that was disciplined for leading prayers on field after games in Washington State.

In 2015 Joe Kennedy was fired from his job for refusing to stop praying on the field after football games in Bremerton, Washington.  The retired Marine took a knee after coaching his first game in 2008.  Later, some of his players joined him, but he insists they were not required to.  “I never asked anybody I never forced anybody. It was never required to join in prayer.”

The school district told him to stop.  He refused, saying he was engaged in constitutionally protected speech.  By a 6-3 majority, the Supreme Court justices agree with his argument, that he’s protected by free speech rights.

