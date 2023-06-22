KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Supreme Court Rules Against Man Given 27 Years In Prison For Having A Gun

June 22, 2023 10:33AM PDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has ruled that a man whose conviction on gun charges was called into question by a recent high court decision is out of luck.

The court’s conservatives were in the 6-3 majority Thursday against Marcus DeAngelo Jones, who was given a 27-year prison sentence for violating a federal law meant to keep guns out of the hands of people with previous criminal convictions.

Jones had argued for another chance to get his conviction thrown out following a 2019 court decision holding that prosecutors must prove that people charged with violating federal gun laws knew they were not allowed to have a weapon.

The three liberal justices wrote in dissent that the decision produces “bizarre outcomes” and “disturbing results.”

