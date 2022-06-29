      Weather Alert

Supreme Court Justice Breyer To Formally Retire Thursday; Judge Brown Jackson To Be Immediately Sworn In

Jun 29, 2022 @ 1:45pm
Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer listens during a forum at the French Cultural Center in Boston, Feb. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

(Washington, DC) — Veteran Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will formally retire at 9 Thursday morning.

That’ll follow the release of remaining rulings at the end of the high court’s term.

Breyer wrote a letter to President Biden and said it has been a great honor being a member of the Supreme Court since 1994.

Meanwhile, the first Black woman confirmed for the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson, is officially becoming a justice.

Jackson will be sworn as the court’s 116th justice at midday Thursday, just as the man she is replacing, Justice Stephen Breyer, retires.

 

 

