Supreme Court Justice Breyer To Formally Retire Thursday; Judge Brown Jackson To Be Immediately Sworn In

(Washington, DC) — Veteran Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will formally retire at 9 Thursday morning.
That’ll follow the release of remaining rulings at the end of the high court’s term.
Breyer wrote a letter to President Biden and said it has been a great honor being a member of the Supreme Court since 1994.
Meanwhile, the first Black woman confirmed for the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson, is officially becoming a justice.
Jackson will be sworn as the court’s 116th justice at midday Thursday, just as the man she is replacing, Justice Stephen Breyer, retires.