Supportive Housing Services Measure Will Be On Ballot
It’s called the “Supportive Housing Services Measure.” and it will be on the ballot in May. Metro Spokesperson Nick Christianson told KXL after the meeting yesterday.
If approved by Metro voters the measure will raise $250 million a year for homeless programs, including rent subsidies, mental health services and addiction treatment. It would also Impose a 1% tax on people earning more than $125,000 a year. Metro would keep 5% of the revenue to oversee the program.