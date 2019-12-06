Supporters of 2020 Drug Addiction Treatment and Recovery Act Collecting Signatures
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Supporters of an initiative to decriminalize small amounts of illicit drugs began collecting signatures in Portland this week.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports advocates need 112,020 signatures to qualify for the November 2020 ballot.
The effort is called Initiative Petition 44 or the 2020 Drug Addiction Treatment and Recovery Act. It is backed by the Drug Policy Alliance, the same group behind the 2014 ballot measure that legalized recreational marijuana in Oregon.
Campaign manager Peter Zuckerman said the initiative’s aim is to shift to a “health-based approach to drug addiction rather than a criminal justice-based approach.”