Support Toy and Joy and The Sunshine Division With Soccer
By Rosemary Reynolds
|
Sep 7, 2018 @ 7:42 AM

PORTLAND, Ore– Whatever your plans are for Sunday September 9th see if you can spare time from 9 to Noon.  Providence Park will be the place to be  for Rose City United.  This is the 5th year Portland Fire and Portland Police will battle it out on the Soccer Field.  Fire will wear red police will wear blue.  This event is free to public just bring donations of canned food or toys for both organizations.  The teams would like to see 4 or 5 thousand people in the stands.  The Timbers Army will be there.

