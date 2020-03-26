Supermarket Forced to Throw Out $35,000 Worth of Food After Woman Intentionally Coughs on It
On Wednesday afternoon, an unidentified woman walked into Gerrity’s Supermarket in Hanover Township, Pennsylvania, and deliberately coughed on a bunch of food in the produce section, meat department and bakery. The grocery store responded by throwing out $35,000 worth of food, explaining on Facebook, “While there is little doubt this woman was doing it as a very twisted prank, we will not take any chances with the health and well-being of our customers.” The Washington Post reports that the woman was detained by police, who had her take a coronavirus test and undergo a mental health evaluation as she awaits criminal charges.
People who intentionally spread the coronavirus can be charged as terrorists, as one Missouri man learned the hard way earlier this week after he was caught licking food at a Walmart store.