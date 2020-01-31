Super Bowl 54 “Bouzee Bomb” In Blue Collar Miami…Hm…
By Cooper Banks
The NFL’s Super Bowl 54 will bring a very odd culture mix to a part of Miami we don’t think about too much. I’d call it a “Bouzee Bomb”
I lived and worked in Miami-Ft. Lauderdale for about a year. I have plenty of fond memories. This video takes me back too, man – phew;
I am reminded of the downtown Miami skyline, music thumping on the stereo cruising out to Miami Beach, the rows and rows of cruise ships, walking through Bayfront Park, gawking at AAA Arena along an always jammed Biscayne Blvd., or gazing up at the seemingly endless rows of towering condominium complexes along A1A and the amazing Atlantic Coast beaches of the area.
There is a lot of the stereotypical glitz, glam, and shine about South Florida, but there is also a lot of poverty and blight in places too. Naturally, there are “working class” neighborhoods.
They have palm trees, so it never really looks all that “working class”, but sure enough, there they are.
I found this Associated Press article about Miami Gardens, where Hard Rock Stadium is located, and where Super Bowl 54 will take place.
What we won’t see that much on TV, but what will be happening — is the UBER rich, doing their thing just across the street from hard-working people who are battling day-to-day just to get by.
You can see it much better in this drone footage from 2018. Take a look;