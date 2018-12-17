Super 8 Owners Arrested for Setting Fires to Own Motel

CRESWELL, Ore. – The owners of the Super 8 Motel in Creswell are accused of intentionally setting two fires at their own motel.

State Police Captain Tim Fox says the first was set on Thanksgiving. Nobody was hurt when crews quickly put it out.

The following Saturday, crews were called back to the motel and once again had to battle flames.

State Police were called in because the fires seemed suspicious. Fox says investigators determined that Inder and Satinder Singh were responsible for both of them.

Both men were arrested for arson, “At this point it would just be speculation…I do not know why they did it.”