Sunshine Division Set To Distribute 4,000 Holiday Food Boxes

PORTLAND, Ore– Sunshine Division will package a total of 4,000 holiday food boxes, Monday, December 13 and Wednesday, December 15 from 6:00 pm –8:30 pm at their Wilsonville Fulfillment Center (30299 SW Boones Ferry Rd, Wilsonville, OR97070). Holiday food boxes are already accounted for and 2,500 will be home delivered on December 18th with the help of more than 500 volunteers and the Portland Police Bureau.1,500 of the boxes will be shared with local schools, faith-based groups, and social service organizations to be distributed across the Portland metro area. This December marks Sunshine Division’s 99th year in a row of holiday food distribution to families in the greater Portland area. The fulfilling food boxes that will be built on these
evenings are essential in Sunshine Division's efforts to serve more than half a million pounds of food to over 30,000 local households this holiday season.
The holiday food box program is supported by food and funding donations through Albertsons Safeway stores and the Safeway Foundation, the Oregon Community Foundation Eddie Wilson Fund, Botsford & Sons Produce, Ventura Foods, Bob’s Red Mill, and Franz Bakery. Additionally, significant support through Portland area Albertsons and
Safeway stores’ “Turkey Bucks” and “Santa Bucks” in-store promotions, along with additional individual, foundation, and corporate food and funding have supported the 99-
year program and Portland tradition. Holiday food box pack nights are fully staffed with volunteers. We are not currently seeking
any additional volunteers.