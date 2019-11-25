Sunshine Division Packing Thanksgiving Food Boxes
Portland, Ore. – LOW-INCOME FAMILIES “SHARE THANKSGIVING” WITH ZUPAN’S MARKETS AND SUNSHINE DIVISION
For the thirteenth year in a row, Zupan’s Markets employees will pack over 500 Thanksgiving food boxes for low-income families,
funded through the generosity of Zupan’s Markets and their customers.
Zupan’s volunteers will begin packing food boxes at 5:30am at the Sunshine Division’s 687 N Thompson Street warehouse on Monday, November 25 th , a tradition that started thirteen years ago when Zupan’s began sponsoring the Thanksgiving food box program. This year’s in-store “Share Thanksgiving” promotion funded complete holiday meal items, including fresh produce, to feed 6 – 8 people in each box.
“Zupan’s Markets has been a committed partner in helping Sunshine Division address local hunger issues for over 25 years. Sunshine Division is thankful for longtime friends and partners such as the Zupan’s Markets family and customers. The Thanksgiving program was started by Zupan’s and would not exist without their generosity and support,” said Sunshine Division’s assigned Portland Police Bureau officer, Matt Tobey. “The joy of sharing a Thanksgiving meal with family and friends is something that should be available to all,” said Mike Zupan, CEO and President of Zupan’s Markets. “We are thankful for our continued partnership with Sunshine Division and the opportunity to share our love of food with Portland families.”
Thanksgiving food boxes are already reserved and will be distributed to qualifying families with children, veterans, seniors, and individuals with disabilities, on Tuesday November 26th at the Sunshine Division’s two locations. Families are also receiving free Thanksgiving Sunshine Division meals via a partnership with 150 families that have been identified by Portland Police Bureau Officers in partnership with local non- profits; Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization, Somali American Counsel of Oregon, Multnomah County Domestic Violence Advocates, and the Latino Network.
ABOUT ZUPAN’S MARKETS
Founded by John Zupan in 1975, Zupan’s Markets is a local and family-owned market that has served Portland’s food-loving community for 42 years. Zupan’s Markets, with three locations, focuses on quality, selling everything from the best meats and wines to the freshest produce, baked goods, gourmet deli products, specialty foods, flowers and more, always emphasizing locally sourced, artisan products when possible. For more information, visit: www.zupans.com
ABOUT SUNSHINE DIVISION
Since 1923, Sunshine Division has provided free emergency food and clothing to families and individuals in times of crisis. This December marks 97 year in a row that Sunshine Division and Portland Police Bureau members will work together to provide holiday food resources to the community. For more information, visit: www.sunshinedivision.org