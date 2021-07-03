      Weather Alert

Sunset Valley Fire Near The Dalles 42 Percent Contained

Jul 3, 2021 @ 11:48am

Saturday morning the State Fire Marshal’s office said, “The Sunset Valley Fire that originally ran 987 acres in the course of a couple hours was held to no new growth yesterday despite high heat and dry winds.”

The fire was 42 percent contained and remained at 987 acres as of Saturday Morning.

The Fire Marshal’s Office said, “Firefighters’ work yesterday consisted of reinforcing lines, putting out hotspots and tactical patrols. The fire damaged one barn, several outbuildings, multiple vehicles and a portion of a local cherry orchard.”

According to authorities Incident Commanders are continuing to evaluate the needs of the fire as well as positioning resources for the dry and hot holiday weekend.

The Fire Marshal’s Office said, “While some crews will be demobilized, the remaining fire resources will be strategically located throughout the area where the fire risk remains high.”

