      Breaking News
Oregon COVID-19 Testing Site Location Map

Sunday Morning Crash Seriously Injures One, Causes Closures On Marine Drive

May 17, 2020 @ 7:25am

Early Sunday Morning around 5:41 AM, Officers say they responded to a crash on Northeast Marine

Drive under the i-205 overpass.

They say the major crash team is responding to the area to assist with the incident.

One person is said to be suffering life threatening injuries.

Police say both east and west bound traffic lanes are closed on Marine Drive, from 33rd Avenue to 122nd Avenue.

Roads are not expected to reopen until 12:00 p.m.

Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro