Sunday Morning Crash Seriously Injures One, Causes Closures On Marine Drive
Early Sunday Morning around 5:41 AM, Officers say they responded to a crash on Northeast Marine
Drive under the i-205 overpass.
They say the major crash team is responding to the area to assist with the incident.
One person is said to be suffering life threatening injuries.
Police say both east and west bound traffic lanes are closed on Marine Drive, from 33rd Avenue to 122nd Avenue.
Roads are not expected to reopen until 12:00 p.m.