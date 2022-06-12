Sunday Morning Crash Near East Bank Sends One To Hospital With Life-Threatening Injuries

PORTLAND, Ore – The Major Crash Team of the Portland Police Bureau is investigating a Collision between a rental scooter and a motor vehicle. The crash happened right around midnight Sunday, June 12, near the East Bank Esplanade, at the corner of Southeast Martin Luther King Jr Blvd and Southeast Taylor Street.
PPB officials say the rider of the rental scooter was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and fully cooperated with the investigation.
This is the 38th case that the MCT has been called out to so far this year.