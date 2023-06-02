Sunday Marks 13 Years Since Kyron Horman Was Last Seen

Portland, Ore – This Sunday will mark the 13-year anniversary of the disappearance of Kyron Horman, who was last seen at Skyline Elementary School on June 4, 2010, during his school’s science fair. Despite exhaustive efforts, Kyron has not been seen or heard from since, leaving his community devastated.

At the time of his disappearance, Kyron was just seven years old, with brown hair, blue eyes, and glasses. Notably, he had a distinctive V-shaped strawberry birthmark on his forehead.

On that fateful day, Kyron was wearing a black t-shirt featuring green letters spelling “CSI” and a handprint graphic. He also had on black cargo pants, white socks, and black Sketchers sneakers with orange trim. It is believed that he may have been wearing his glasses at the time.

Kyron’s disappearance continues to have a profound impact on the local community, and the case remains open and active. Law enforcement investigators are utilizing advanced software, digital forensics, and geospatial technology to support and propel their ongoing efforts. Working in collaboration with the Major Crimes Team partners, including the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office and the FBI, detectives are relentlessly pursuing every credible lead to locate Kyron.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) has provided an age-progressed photo of Kyron, offering a glimpse of what he may look like today.

To aid in the search for Kyron, a reward of $50,000 is available for any information that leads to the resolution of his disappearance. Authorities urge individuals to come forward with any relevant information by contacting the MCSO TipLine at 503-988-0560, emailing [email protected], or reaching out to the NCMEC TipLine at 1-800-THE-LOST. Tips can also be provided online at the NCMEC CyberTipLine.

The community’s unwavering support and cooperation remain crucial in the quest to find Kyron Horman and bring him home safely. Let us stand together and do everything we can to reunite this missing child with his loved ones.