A 14 year old girl from Bend is suing McDonalds after she was scalded by a cup of hot water. The girl says she suffered second degree burns on her stomach and lower body and wants more than $1.5 Million in damages. Willamette Week reports the suit claims the burns resulted in extensive scarring. but its not clear how much of her body was burned. What do you think? Does she have a case?

https://www.wweek.com/news/2018/10/06/oregon-mcdonalds-sued-after-teenage-girl-scalded-by-a-cup-of-hot-water/