You’ve probably asked someone recently, “are you ok?” When they answer no, several agencies want you to know your next steps.

This is Suicide Prevention Month. Portland’s Public Schools sent out a newsletter with reminders and hope you’ll spread the word through #BETHEONETO.

According to gettrainedtohelp.com, one in five Americans suffers from a mental health concern. Trainers hope you’ll learn the risk factors and warning signs. The training helps you identify and respond to mental health challenges and connect those in crisis with the best support option. PPS wants you to remember that not everyone responds as you need them to… keep asking.

Save these numbers: