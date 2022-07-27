      Weather Alert
Suicide and Crisis Lifeline Gets Increased Calls for Help

Jul 27, 2022 @ 7:35am

Portland, Ore. – A spike in mental health related hospital visits, is just one of the impacts of the pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control.  Now,  a new national suicide and crisis lifeline is one way to answer the challenge.

One of the biggest problems with mental health issues, is the stigma, says Dwight Holton. “Hey, we get it.   It’s okay to struggle.  We all struggle.  It’s okay to need help.”   He’s the C.E.O. for Lines for Life, which is the home of the new 988 Oregon, taking calls and texts from throughout the state.

He tells news partner KGW there’s been an increase in calls and messages to help centers, ever since the 988 number launches on July 16th. 988 links people to the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, which consists of more than 160 call centers throughout the U.S., connecting them to therapists, services and compassion.

Lines for Life also has specialized call lines for military members, a youth, a racial equity support line, an alcohol & drug helpline and one for senior loneliness.

If you or someone you know is struggling, care is available 24-7 by calling or texting 988. You can also reach Lines for Life at 800-273-8255.

