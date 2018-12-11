Sugar Shack Bye Bye

Portland Ore – Residents of the Cully neighborhood swing some sledge hammers to bring down the Sugar Shack, a shuttered strip club with a sordid past. Hacienda Community Development Corporation plans to build a 140-unit affordable apartment project on the site. The strip club in the Cully neighborhood has a long history as a prostitution ring operated by the club’s owner.

Hacienda bought the property late last year and started planning for the site’s redevelopment as “Las Adelitas,” named for women who fought in the Mexican Revolution.