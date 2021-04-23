      Weather Alert

Sue The Kraken! Seattle Punk Rock Bar Sues City’s New NHL Team

Apr 23, 2021 @ 1:58pm

SEATTLE (AP) – A Seattle punk rock bar is suing the city’s new NHL hockey team for $3.5 million, saying the Kraken’s choice of a name and plans to open a restaurant are harming the Kraken Bar & Lounge, which opened a decade before the team’s upcoming inaugural season.

The Seattle Times reports the bar filed a lawsuit Thursday in King County Superior Court.

The Kraken Bar & Lounge was founded in 2011.

The lawsuit asks that the team be prohibited from using “The Seattle Kraken” name and any others similarly confusing with its own trademarks.

The NHL team did not respond to a request for comment from the newspaper.

TAGS
Hockey lawsuit NHL Seattle Kraken
