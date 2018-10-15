Sudden Daycare Shut Down Leaves Parents In The Lurch
By Pat Boyle
|
Oct 15, 2018 @ 7:52 AM

photos courtesy of Rosemary Reynolds

Cedar Hills, Or. –  Parents dropping off their children at a day care center in Cedar Hills this morning were met with locked doors. Funtastic Childcare’s assistant manager says she got a text message from the owners, who live in Costa Rica. It said don’t show up for work on Monday. They also say some employees are not getting paid.

The state licensed day care center has no plans to reopen. Its locks have been changed since Friday. About 40 kids are affected by the sudden closure.

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

The Oregonian Endorses Knute Buehler For Governor First Weekday Of Max Construction Delays In Hillsboro Rollover Crash Kills Driver In Vancouver High Fuel Home Fire In SW Portland A Flash March Going On Now Buehler Criticizes Proposed Federal Rule Changes On Immigrants
Comments