Sudden Daycare Shut Down Leaves Parents In The Lurch

photos courtesy of Rosemary Reynolds

Cedar Hills, Or. – Parents dropping off their children at a day care center in Cedar Hills this morning were met with locked doors. Funtastic Childcare’s assistant manager says she got a text message from the owners, who live in Costa Rica. It said don’t show up for work on Monday. They also say some employees are not getting paid.

The state licensed day care center has no plans to reopen. Its locks have been changed since Friday. About 40 kids are affected by the sudden closure.