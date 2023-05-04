Successful Retail Theft Mission Leads To Multiple Arrests In Jantzen Beach Area

Portland, Ore. — North Precinct officers and their business partners conducted another successful retail theft mission on May 2, 2023, resulting in several arrests of chronic shoplifters and seizures of stolen vehicles and illegal firearms.

Collaborating with loss prevention assets, K9 officers, and East and North Precinct detectives, officers conducted several felony and misdemeanor arrests in the Jantzen Beach area, making five arrests and six traffic stops.

The mission resulted in the recovery of $600.74 in stolen retail merchandise, an illegal firearm seizure, and the recovery of two stolen vehicles. However, two vehicles managed to evade the authorities.

The following individuals were arrested:

Ana Peraza-Munoz, 34 – Arrested for traffic offenses warrant and theft II.

Steven Coonrod, 53 – Arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving, and eluding a police officer.

Lovely Fangupo, 30 – Arrested for three counts of theft II.

Brian Howell, 33 – Arrested for theft III warrant (Washington County).

Zachary Michaels, 32 – Arrested for escape community custody warrant and failure to register as a sex offender.

These retail theft missions have had a significant impact on reducing retail theft, property crime, and community livability. The authorities continue to collaborate with their business partners to ensure the safety and well-being of the community.

Further details of the investigation have not been released. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact the North Precinct officers.