Styrofoam Ban Moving Closer To Law In Oregon

Salem, Ore. — Oregon considers banning Styrofoam to-go containers and ‘forever chemicals’ under Senate Bill 543, which has already gained bipartisan support in the Senate. The bill aims to address the health and environmental concerns associated with Styrofoam containers, which take a long time to break down and can cause ocean pollution. The ban would also prohibit the use of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), known as “forever chemicals,” which can accumulate in the environment and in the human body. The bill is headed to the Oregon House for its first reading.

Meanwhile, Senate Bill 545 proposes to allow customers to bring their own containers when dining out, in an effort to reduce single-use take-home containers. Under the bill, the Oregon Health Authority would establish rules allowing diners to use their own containers to fill with fresh food to go or leftovers. The bill has received bipartisan support in the Senate, but some consumers have expressed concerns about sanitation. Despite mixed feelings, the bill is scheduled for a public hearing in front of the House Committee on Climate, Energy and Environment. If passed, it would give customers an alternative to single-use containers, supporting the “Reduce, reuse, recycle” mantra.