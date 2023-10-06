KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

STUDY: Whales And Dolphins In American Waters Are Losing Food And Habitat To Climate Change

October 6, 2023 9:57AM PDT
FILE – A humpback whale breaches on Stellwagen Bank about 25 miles east of Boston, on Aug. 22, 2005. Marine mammals that live in U.S. waters face major threats from the warming ocean temperatures, rising sea levels and decreasing sea ice volumes associated with climate change, according a new study. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A first-of-its-kind assessment says whales, dolphins and seals living in U.S. waters face major threats from the warming ocean temperatures, rising sea levels and decreasing sea ice associated with climate change.

Researchers with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration examined more than 100 stocks of American whale and dolphin species and found more than 70% are vulnerable to threats such as loss of habitat and food due to impacts of warming waters.

The impacts also include loss of dissolved oxygen and changes to ocean chemistry.

Advocates for marine mammals say the study is evidence that management of the animals must adapt to save them.

