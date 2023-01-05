KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Study: Two-Thirds Of Glaciers On Track To Disappear By 2100

January 5, 2023 1:06PM PST
FILE - A boat navigates at night next to large icebergs in eastern Greenland on Aug. 15, 2019. Zombie ice from the massive Greenland ice sheet will eventually raise global sea level by at least 10 inches (27 centimeters) on its own, according to a study released Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Zombie or doomed ice is still attached to thicker areas of ice, but it’s no longer getting fed by those larger glaciers. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) – A new study calculates that two-thirds of the world’s glaciers will disappear by the end of the century at current climate change trends.

Thursday’s study in the journal Science looks at all of the world’s 215,000 glaciers and finds they are melting faster than scientists originally thought.

But how fast they melt depends on how much the world warms.

For many small glaciers, it’s already too late.

The new study projects that global warming will melt between 38 trillion and 64 trillion metric tons of glacial ice between now and the end of century.

That would add 3.5 to 6.5 inches to sea levels.

 

