STUDY: The Way We Eat Could Add Nearly 1 Degree Of Warming By 2100

FILE- A line of Holstein dairy cows feed through a fence at a dairy farm on March 11, 2009, outside Jerome, Idaho. Greenhouse gas emissions from the way humans consume food could add nearly one degree of warming to the Earth’s climate by 2100, according to a new study Monday, March 6, 2023. Researchers found that the majority of greenhouse gas emissions come from three major food groups — meat from animals like cows, sheep and goats, dairy and rice. (AP Photo/Charlie Litchfield, File)

(AP) – Greenhouse gas emissions from the way humans consume food could add nearly 1 degree of warming to Earth’s climate by 2100, according to a study out Monday in Nature Climate Change.

The scientists found that most food production emissions that contribute to global warming come from three major sources: meat, dairy and rice.

Meat contributes the most.

And the scientists found that methane released in producing those foods played by far the biggest share in warming.

One bit of good news: the scientists said changes in food production and consumption globally could avoid more than half of this projected warming.