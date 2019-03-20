Study: Possible Link Between Daily Marijuana Use And Psychosis

A new study suggests a link between regular marijuana use and an increased risk of psychosis.

USA Today is reporting on the study today.

The research finds people who smoke pot daily are at least three times more likely to be diagnosed with psychosis. Some pot smokers’ risk rises to as high as five times greater.

The main reason for this, according to the research, is the much higher potency of today’s marijuana when compared to older strains.

In the 1990’s, THC levels in most marijuana products didn’t get much higher than single digits.

Of course, THC is the chemical that gives you the “high” when you smoke marijuana.

Nowadays, marijuana carries as much as 26 to 28% THC.

If you want to check it out, Kings College of London conducted the study and published their findings online in the psychiatric journal called “The Lancet”