Study: Licensed Cannabis Companies More Likely in Less-Educated Washington Neighborhoods
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – Washington State University researchers have released a study saying licensed cannabis companies are more likely located in less-educated neighborhoods across the state.
The Spokesman-Review reports that the research used publicly available data from the state Liquor and Cannabis Board checked against an index including median family income, single-parent households, median home values, employment levels and highest education attained.
Researchers say marijuana businesses from 2014 through 2017 were more likely to be in areas with high deprivation scores compared to their middle-class and upper-class counterparts.
Researchers say the study was intended to inform policymakers about a potential trend.