Study Finds, Yep…..Ecstacy Works

MDMA, otherwise known as the party drug ecstacy, apparently works on more than just humans.

Scientists have now proven the drug has the same affect on octopuses as it does humans.

Okay, so this is one of those studies that baffles me a little. I understand how curious scientists are and I understand there are BIG differences in biology between humans and octopuses, but — I’m just not surprised by these results.

I can give you the short version of this study;

Octopuses are very solitary creatures. When they were given MDMA — they became very social creatures, which is almost exactly what happens with humans.

Now you know!!