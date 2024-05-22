STUDY: Daily Marijuana Use Outpaces Daily Drinking In The U.S.

(Associated Press) – Millions of people in the U.S. report using marijuana daily or nearly every day, and those people now outnumber those who say they are daily or nearly-daily drinkers of alcohol.

The research was published Wednesday in the journal Addiction.

It’s based on data from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, a highly regarded source of self-reported estimates of tobacco, alcohol and drug use.

High-frequency marijuana use overtook high-frequency drinking for the first time in 2022.

Other research shows that high-frequency users are more likely to become addicted to marijuana and more likely to develop cannabis-associated psychosis, a severe condition where a person loses touch with reality.