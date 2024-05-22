KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

STUDY: Daily Marijuana Use Outpaces Daily Drinking In The U.S.

May 22, 2024 8:51AM PDT
Share
STUDY: Daily Marijuana Use Outpaces Daily Drinking In The U.S.
Credit: MGN

(Associated Press) – Millions of people in the U.S. report using marijuana daily or nearly every day,  and those people now outnumber those who say they are daily or nearly-daily drinkers of alcohol.

The research was published Wednesday in the journal Addiction.

It’s based on data from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, a highly regarded source of self-reported estimates of tobacco, alcohol and drug use.

High-frequency marijuana use overtook high-frequency drinking for the first time in 2022.

Other research shows that high-frequency users are more likely to become addicted to marijuana and more likely to develop cannabis-associated psychosis, a severe condition where a person loses touch with reality.

More about:
drinking
Marijuana

Popular Posts

1

Judge Considers Dismissing Indictment Against Alec Baldwin In Fatal Shooting Of Cinematographer
2

Reality of Human Trafficking in Oregon
3

Appeals Court Upholds Steve Bannon's Contempt Of Congress Conviction
4

US Consumer Sentiment Drops To 6-Month Low On Inflation, Unemployment Fears
5

US Weekly Jobless Claims Hit Highest Level Since August 2023, Though Job Market Is Still Hot