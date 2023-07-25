STUDY: Climate Change Leaves Fingerprints On July Heat Waves Around The Globe

(Associated Press) Climate change’s sweaty fingerprints are all over the July heat waves gripping much of the globe.

A new study finds these intense and deadly hot spells in the American Southwest and Southern Europe could not have occurred without it.

Tuesday’s study finds the increase in heat-trapping gases from the burning of fossil fuels has made a third simultaneous heat wave — one in China — 50 times more likely.

An ever-warming world also made the European heat wave 4.5 degrees Fahrenheit hotter, the one in the United States and Mexico 3.6 degrees warmer and the Chinese one 1.8 degrees toastier.