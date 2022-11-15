KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Studies Find Automatic Braking Can Cut Crashes Over 40%

November 15, 2022 3:55AM PST
DETROIT (AP) – Two new U.S. studies show that automatic emergency braking can cut the number of rear-end automobile crashes in half, and reduce pickup truck crashes by more than 40%.

The studies by a government-auto industry partnership and the insurance industry each used crash data to make the calculations.

Automatic emergency braking can stop vehicles if a crash is imminent, or slow them to make a crash less serious.

The Partnership for Analytics Research in Traffic Safety found front-to-rear crashes were cut 49% when the striking vehicle had forward collision alert plus automatic braking, when compared with vehicles that didn’t have either system.

