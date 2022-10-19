Students Injured In Shooting Near Jefferson High School

PORTLAND, Ore. – Just before 4 o’clock Tuesday night, Portland Police got a report of someone hearing gunshots and yelling near Jefferson High School. Officers arrived, and found evidence of gunfire just outside of the school’s gym (pictured below).

Later on, officers learned that a female student may have also been grazed by a bullet on her hand, but investigators are working to confirm that.

On October 18, 2022, at 3:59 p.m., North Precinct officers were dispatched to the 5200 Block of North Kerby Avenue after someone called 911 to report hearing the sound of gunshots, then lots of yelling near the school. Officers arrived to find evidence that shots had been fired just outside of the gym, on North Commercial Avenue. Officers located a male student inside the school who was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg, and learned the student was shot outside, then fled into the building.

Officers later learned of a second female student who may have suffered a grazing wound to her hand. Investigators are working to confirm this report.

“It’s very concerning when violence like this affects our kids. I’m just grateful there was no loss of life today,” said Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell. “I know our investigators will continue to review any information and I urge anyone who knows anything to come forward.”

Both the Focused Intervention Team (FIT) and the Enhanced Community Safety Team (ECST) responded and are investigating the shooting. This was a large scene and a considerable number of students were in the area when the shooting occurred. Anyone with information about the incident who has not yet spoken with police is asked to contact Detective Brian Dale at [email protected] portlandoregon.gov (503) 823-0400 and reference case number 22-280110.