Students are left in limbo as they wait for confirmation on scholarships
Lars brings on Charlotte Abel, the mother of the daughter who is currently on standby to receive her scholarship after being told previously she had been awarded the money. With the country still dealing with the China virus and schools uncertain to reopen, students are left in limbo as they wait for confirmation on their scholarships. Listen below for more.
