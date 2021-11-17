      Weather Alert

Students, Adults Clash At Grants Pass High School Protest

Nov 17, 2021 @ 10:43am

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) – Several student demonstrators and adult counter-protesters clashed outside Grants Pass High School during a student-led walkout against the reinstatement of two educators who expressed public support for educational policies that favor a student’s biological sex over their gender identity.

Students left class Tuesday to protest a Nov. 9 school board vote to reinstate the former assistant principal and former science teacher.

Adults from religious groups showed up and formed a counter-protest, resulting in about 300 people outside the school.

Police say several people were detained, including a student who spit on a counter-protester.

