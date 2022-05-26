Student With Gun Arrested At Heritage High School

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A student at Heritage High School is in the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center after staff found a gun in their backpack.
The boy told police he had no intention of hurting himself or anyone else.
Evergreen Public Schools Superintendent John Boyd sent the following message:
“I want to make you aware of an incident at Heritage High School today in which our staff confiscated an unloaded gun from a student. Though I know this situation might be alarming, I thought it was important to share this information and how our staff and law enforcement responded.
Heritage staff quickly identified the student and confiscated the weapon from a backpack. Clark County Sheriff’s Office and district security were called and began their investigation. No students or staff were harmed. While the investigation is ongoing, at this time we do not believe the weapon was brought to school with the intent to harm staff or students.
Especially after the tragic shooting in Texas this week, I know incidents like this are highly concerning. Please know we take these situations very seriously, and the safety of our students and staff is a priority.
These incidents impact our students, staff and school communities’ emotional health. For additional resources or help, Clark County has a 24/7 Crisis Line available: (360) 696-9560 or (800) 626-8137. The National Association of School Psychologists offers tips for speaking to your children about school violence.”