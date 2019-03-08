Student Stabbed Near Franklin High School

Portland, Oregon – Police are trying to figure out who stabbed a Franklin High School student. The 18-year-old man called for help Thursday from the school’s health clinic.

He’s now in the hospital and expected to recover. Police would like anyone with information, maybe video of the attack, to give them a call.

Read more from Portland Police Bureau

On Thursday, March 7, 2019, East Precinct Officers responded to a call of someone stabbed at Franklin High School, located at 5405 SE Woodward Street. The stabbing victim was located in the health clinic at the school.

The victim is an 18 year-old male student. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The injuries are reported to be non-life threatening. Investigators are trying to determine where the incident occurred, along with identifying any people who may have been involved.

If anyone has information about or video of this incident, they are encouraged to call non-emergency dispatch (503) 823-3333.