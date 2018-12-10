Student Dies On High School Campus

Jefferson, Ore. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says a 17-year-old male killed himself on the Jefferson High School Baseball Field.

Marion County Deputies were called to the field before 10:00 a.m. Monday where the body was found with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The School was placed in lockdown during the investigation.

Students were released early to their parents at 1:00 p.m.

A student has died on campus at Jefferson High School. The parents of the deceased student have been notified. There is no danger to the students or the public. — Marion Co. Sheriff (@MCSOInTheKnow) December 10, 2018

Counselors are on hand at the school until 9:00 p.m. tonight and will be back on Tuesday morning for school.

All evening activities in the school district have been canceled.