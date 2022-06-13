Student Arrested For Alleged Online Threats

(Kirkland, WA) — A Kirkland, Washington student is in police custody after allegedly posting online threats toward classmates.
Several people called police yesterday afternoon to report the threats posted on Instagram.
The Juanita High School senior allegedly threatened classmates, shared a picture of a gun and said they would be carrying out violence at the school in the next week.
The 18-year-old was booked into the Kirkland Jail for several counts of harassment, and is banned from going onto Lake Washington School District properties.
Despite the arrest, Juanita High School was closed Monday as a precaution.