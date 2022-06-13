      Weather Alert
Flood Watch Issued Along Columbia River

Student Arrested For Alleged Online Threats

Jun 13, 2022 @ 2:23pm

(Kirkland, WA) — A Kirkland, Washington student is in police custody after allegedly posting online threats toward classmates.

Several people called police yesterday afternoon to report the threats posted on Instagram.

The Juanita High School senior allegedly threatened classmates, shared a picture of a gun and said they would be carrying out violence at the school in the next week.

The 18-year-old was booked into the Kirkland Jail for several counts of harassment, and is banned from going onto Lake Washington School District properties.

Despite the arrest, Juanita High School was closed Monday as a precaution.

TAGS
arrest Kirkland school student threats Washington
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Sheriff's Deputy Released From Hospital After Crash That Killed 2, Critically Injured 4
Gas & Diesel Prices Continue To Set New Record Highs
Nancy Crampton Brophy Sentenced To Life In Prison With Possibility Of Parole After 25 Years
Blumenauer Bicycle & Pedestrian Bridge Opens July 31st
Connect With Us Listen To Us On