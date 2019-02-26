Stuck Amtrak Train Finally Moves Again South of Eugene

Oakridge, Oregon – An Amtrak train stuck on the tracks by a downed tree and snow south of Eugene is moving again. Nearly two hundred passengers spent two nights on the Coast Starlight. Passenger Rebekah Dodson sent video to KGW of herself and other stranded passengers. This morning she went live on her Facebook page and said ” it’s just the best experience ever.”

Amtrak released a statement this morning:

Amtrak Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Scot Naparstek:

“We sincerely regret the extended delay customers on the southbound Coast Starlight experienced due to extreme weather issues while traveling with Amtrak. With more than a foot of heavy snow and numerous trees blocking the track, we made every decision in the best interest of the safety of our customers during the unfortunate sequence of events. With local power outages and blocked roads, it was decided the safest place for our customers was to remain on the train where we were able to provide food, heat, electricity and toilets. Amtrak crews worked with local resources and the train is now enroute north to Eugene, Oregon. We will be contacting customers to provide refunds and other compensation as appropriate.”

Union Pacific helped Amtrak clear a path for the train.