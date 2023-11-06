Strong Wind And Rain Cause Power Outages Throughout Metro Area

Portland, Ore. – More than 2,500 customers in Clackamas County and nearly 1,000 in Newberg are experiencing power outages on Monday morning, as per Portland General Electric (PGE).

The region is facing high winds and rain, with a wind advisory effective from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday. The advisory covers areas from Eugene up through Portland, extending to Clark County in Southwest Washington. KGW Meteorologist Rod Hill mentioned potential south wind gusts reaching 40 to 45 mph on Monday, with the greatest wind threat expected in the afternoon and evening.

Due to the power outage, Gladstone School District announced a two-hour delay for classes on Monday, and head start/early childhood morning classes at the Clackamas County Children’s Community Center are canceled.

PGE’s power outages map indicates an estimated restoration time of 10:30 a.m. for the Gladstone area. The cause of the outage remains unknown at this time.

In Newberg, around 1,000 customers were affected by an outage caused by a tree falling on a power line.