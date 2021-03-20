      Weather Alert

Strong Quake Shakes Japan; No Tsunami Warning For Oregon

Mar 20, 2021 @ 8:59am

TOKYO (AP) – Japan has been rattled by a strong earthquake that shook buildings in the capital, Tokyo, and caused a tsunami advisory for the country’s northeast coast. No major damage was reported but there were three minor injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey put the strength of Saturday’s quake at magnitude 7.0. The shaking started just before 6:10 p.m. The quake was centered off the coast of Miyagi prefecture in the country’s northeast, which was heavily damaged during the huge earthquake and tsunami of 2011. Japan’s Meteorological Agency later lifted the tsunami advisory.

Popular Posts
COVID 19 Vaccine Update
Derek Chauvin Trial: 12th Juror Picked, Lawyers Clash Over Expert
Homeless Have Become Privileged “Citizens” In The Rose City
Murderer Of Rainier Police Chief Finally Sent To Prison
Suspect Arrested In Shooting, Carjacking at NE Portland Winco